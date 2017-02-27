4 women wounded in Indian firing across LoC

Indian troops once again resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday, leaving four women injured.

“Indian [troops resort to] unprovoked firing on civilian house in Khui Ratta along LoC,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Two girls and two women got injured, evacuated by army troops to a nearby hospital,” the statement issued by the army’s media wing said. The cross-border firing was effectively responded to by Pakistan Army.

On February 13, three Pakistani troops were killed as Indian forces violated the ceasefire in Thoob sector near Bhimber.

A day later, Director General South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) summoned Indian deputy high commissioner at the Foreign Office in Islamabad and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations.

According to Pakistan Army, Indian forces committed at least 178 ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary in 2016, killing 19 civilians and injuring 80 others.

Two youths from Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), who inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) two years ago, were handed over to the Indian authorities on Saturday.

The two IOK citizens—Bilal Ahmad, 23, and Afraz Yousaf, 24, — were repatriated at Kaman Bridge of Chakothi-Uri crossing point at the LoC, some 61 kilometres away from the capital city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Civil-military officials from both the sides were present for the repatriation.