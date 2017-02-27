12 injured as PML-N leaders open fire during scuffle in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: At least 12 people, including two children, were seriously injured during a scuffle between two groups led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Monday.

PML-N MPA Jaffer Ali Khochiana opened fire at a group led by PML-N MNA Rajab Ali Baloch in Tandlianwala, Faisalabad.

Initial reports revealed two of those injured are in critical condition and have been shifted to Tandlianwala Civil Hospital.

According to residents of the area, the two groups had a dispute over a housing colony in Tandlianwala. Following the incident, locals staged a demonstration during which they set tyres on fire at Faisalabad’s Okara road, causing suspension of traffic.