SIU nabs fraudsters

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad Police has nabbed three members of an organized gang involved in fraudulent activities and stealing valuables from vehicles, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Following few complaints of cheating people coming out from ATMs of banks by offering them dollars in exchange of their rupees, Islamabad IGP Tariq Masood Yasin and Islamabad SSP Sajid Kiani directed to ensure arrest of these fraudsters.

Following the directions, an SIU team was established including SI Muhammad Tehseen, ASIs Zafar Iqbal, Qamar Ijaz and Constables Sabir Ali, Samiullah, and Jahangir who succeeded to nab three gangsters looting simpletons outside banks through fraud.

These gangsters hail from Karachi and they are also involved in breaking windows of parked vehicles and stealing valuables from them. SIU team also recovered a corolla car (BCG-307) used by this gang in various criminal activities.

They have been identified as Saeed Saleem, Murad and Hussain. Initial investigation has revealed that they broke door mirror of vehicle of Muhammad Nadeem parked in blue area Islamabad on June 15, 2016 and stole cash from it. Further interrogation is underway from them police is hopeful for more recovery.