Punjab police’s racial profiling brewing hatred, says Siraj

Jamaat-i-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq has warned the Punjab government by expressing that Punjab should stop treating all the Pashtuns as terrorists, a private tv channel reported.

He professed that an environment of hatred has been created through such acts of the Punjab Police.

Siraj said let it be known that government should carry out the operation against terrorists regardless of the fact as to whether they are present at madrasas or sitting in the parliament.

While expressing his views about Panamagate case, the senator commented that no matter what the verdict comes in the case, the present government has lost its political and moral credibility in this regard.

Siraj-ul-Haq revealed that any kind of amendment in Toheen-i-Risalat law would not be tolerated and in this regard, Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat(saw) day would be observed on March 1.