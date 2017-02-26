PSL 2017: Karachi Kings to face Islamabad United today

DUBAI: In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Islamabad United will play against Karachi Kings at Dubai today (Sunday).

The first qualifying final (playoff) of the tournament will be played on Tuesday at Sharjah while the second qualifying final will be played on Wednesday at the same venue.

Similarly, the third Qualifying Final will be played on Friday at Dubai and the Final will be played on March 5 in Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by two wickets and Karachi Kings pulled off a stunning victory against Lahore Qalandars in a must-win match.