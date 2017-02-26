Pakistan stresses need for modern infrastructure in ECO region

Pakistan on Sunday stressed the need for a world-class infrastructure for speedy transportation of goods and people in the region of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Radio Pakistan has reported.

Addressing a meeting of senior officials of the ECO in Islamabad here, Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was a major initiative which would benefit the entire region.

He said the ECO’s vision 2025 was an important document and its adoption would serve the purpose of increasing trade and economic relations among regional countries.

The foreign secretary said the vision was aimed at infrastructure development and enhanced trade which would offer remedies for socio-economic development of the region.

Aizaz Ch also said that peace in Afghanistan was dear to Pakistan and the country supported the Afghan peace process.

Addressing the session, ECO Secretary General Halil Ibrahim said the summit was being held at a time when the region was faced with new challenges.

He expressed the confidence that initiatives in the area of road, energy and trade would open new vistas of opportunities for the regional countries.

The secretary general further said that institutional reforms of the ECO were also on the agenda of the meeting.

The meeting of senior officials will continue tomorrow and this will be followed by the ECO Summit on Wednesday.