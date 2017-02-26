Out of 10, seven ECO states confirm participation

Adviser Sartaj says Afghanistan, Azerbaijan yet to confirm attendance

Observers, special guests invited to attend high-level event

Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said that most of the member states have already confirmed participation at heads of state or heads of government level, as Pakistan is hosting the 13th ECO Summit here on March 1 and it would be preceded by the two-day senior officials’ meeting (SOM) from Sunday (Feb 26-27), and Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting (COM) on February 28.

Briefing the media at the Foreign Office here Saturday about the ECO Summit and the expected outcomes, he said that seven out of 10 member states have confirmed the participation at the highest level whereas Afghanistan and Azerbaijan have not yet confirmed. However, Afghanistan’s participation at the foreign minister level has already been confirmed.

Sartaj said that the high-level participation of the member states will greatly enhance the vitality and substance of the summit. The ECO observers and special guests have also been invited to attend the summit. He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an outstanding example of the summit’s theme of connectivity. It would augment the existing and planned transit and energy corridors in ECO region for greater progress and prosperity, he added.

He said that the Islamabad Declaration would focus on the theme of connectivity as a dynamic concept that encompasses multiple dimensions including transit transport such as rail, road, ports and shipping and cyber linkages. The summit would act as a catalyst to integrate these initiatives into a comprehensive connectivity apparatus of the ECO with three long-term sectoral priorities of the organisation: development of transport and communication infrastructure; facilitation of trade and investment; and effective use of the region’s vast energy resources.

About the main objective, he said that the connectivity remained the focal point over five decades but there was the issue of infrastructure. After completion of CPEC and linkage of other corridors in the region, he said the objectives regarding bilateral trade, development and prosperity would start bearing fruits. About the expected outcomes, the adviser said that ECO has the collective strength to meet the challenges that lie ahead.

“Together we can, and should make a difference. Otherwise, history will not forgive us. The theme of connectivity would help foster road, rail, air, energy, cyber and knowledge based connectivity. The significance of CPEC as catalyst for regional connectivity and integration would be further highlighted,” he remarked. He said that the summit would provide an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment to progress and prosperity for the ECO region.

Adoption of ECO Vision 2025 that lays tangible goals for ECO is another major milestone for the organisation, he said. The ECO Vision 2025 envisages that ECO will become a territory of integrated and sustainable economies as well as free trade area achieved by highly educated societies and improved governance through enhanced cooperation, he added. The summit would provide a platform to enhance regional integration through preferential tariffs, activation of established ECO institutions and finalising an effective transport strategy aiming to boost connectivity, enhancing trade and strengthening economic cooperation.

“Pakistan is looking forward to active participation of all member states. Together we can advance regional cooperation agenda for the benefit of our peoples,” he asserted. Responding to a question, he said that the bilateral meetings between different heads of the states and the governments on such occasions were an integral part of the proceedings and hoped that such meeting would also be held with Afghanistan if it opted to attend the summit on higher level.

To a question, he said that the closure of the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan was a temporary measure to check across border terrorism and it would be opened soon. He said that the use of soil by terrorists to attack another country would also be deliberated upon as terrorism was a common enemy. “We hope to find out some solution to this issue in the summit,” he remarked.

To another question, he said that ECO region has vast potential for development and connectivity would help the member states to acquire prosperity for the people and ensure development and progress. He said the linkage was not made in the past despite being the focus of the ECO since the time of RCD as there lacked infrastructural support. Now China has taken the initiative in the form of CPEC and now it would result in some tangible development and linkage among the member countries, he added.

He was hopeful that air links through direct and indirect flights among the member countries would be the rational outcome of efforts to tap the vast potential of development and progress in the region. The ECO consists of four principal organs; the Council of Ministers (COM); the Regional Planning Council (RPC); the Council of Permanent Representatives (CPR); and the Secretariat.