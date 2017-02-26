Operational reforms improve Mayo Hospital, affliated hospitals’ performance

Private ambulances must be registered and operated through Rescue 1122

As a result of operational reforms introduced in Mayo Hospital and its affliated hospitals— Government Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yakki Gate, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, Government Said Mitha Hospital, Lady Willingdon Hospital and Lady Atchison Hospital– have brought a tremendous improvement in the performance of these hospitals.

The outpatient department of Mayo Hospital is serving the patients from 8 am to 8 pm in two shifts. Moreover, triage area has been to allocated in the emergency department for categorisation of the minor and common disease patients and serious patients where the emergency medical officer, house officer and two post-graduate doctors have been posted to provide immediate medical relief to the serious patients.

It was informed in a meeting chaired by the Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah to review the progress in the operational reforms and development schemes of the Mayo Hospital and its allied hospitals. Besides, KEMU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Qazi Saeed, Mayo Hospital Chief Executive Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, medical superintendents of Mayo Hospital and its allied hospitals along with other senior officers also attended the meeting.

Prof Khan informed the meeting that outpatient department of the Mayo Hospital was working in two shifts from 8 am to 8 pm while administrative and operational reforms in the emergency department of the hospital brought good results and serious patients are getting an immediate response from the doctors. He informed that interviews/tests for the recruitments of vacant posts of the doctors and technicians were underway to fill the deficiency of human resource in these hospitals.

He said that the process would be accomplished within 15 to 20 days. Secretary Najam Shah directed that in the first phase, the posts for doctors and technical staff would be filled on a priority basis. It was informed that one deputy medical superintendent had been deputed in all the shifts to look after the matters of referred patients from the allied hospitals to the Mayo Hospital.

Moreover, senior registrars have also been appointed in evening and night shifts. Health secretary directed that if required, specialist doctors for the allied hospitals could be hired at market salary.

The health secretary made it clear that all the ambulances would be registered and operated through Rescue 1122, therefore, no ambulance would be parked in the hospital except service provider vehicles for internal duty of shifting of patients within the hospital. He further said that private ambulances must be registered and operated through Rescue 1122, eliminating the need for private ambulances to be parked in the hospital premises.

Health Secretary Najam Shah said that lethargic attitude of the employees should not be tolerated and no influence of any person should be accepted in disciplinary matters. He directed that hard working staff must be encouraged and the officials showing negligence in their duties must be taken to the task.