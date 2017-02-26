Nurses return after being trained in Turkey

A 20-member group of nurses have returned from Turkey after completing a 2 months nursing training course on the direction of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The group was warmly received at Lahore Airport by Director General Nursing Kousar Perveen, Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent Farhat Mahboob and other staff as directed by Specialised Health Care and Medical Education Secretary Najam Shah.

The family members of the nurses were also present on the airport.

The foreign-trained nurses told that Turkish government welcomed them with a special protocol and best hospitality during their stay in Turkey. The nurses, belonging to LGH, PIC, Jinnah Hospital and hospitals of Multan and Bahawalpur, said that they were imparted modern training regarding how to deal with patients from their arrival to hospital till recovery; ward management and other skills through lectures, visits and useful information.

Kousar Pervin and Farhat Mahboob appreciated the health vision of the Punjab government and said that government’s health policies had lead to an effective health care system.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had managed dengue training for doctors and nurses at Thailand and other countries some years ago, to overcome the menace and now he has got the nurses trained at foreign country in order to ensure quality health care in the province.

Farhat Mahboob said on this occasion that the training which Pakistani nurses had got from Turkey would also be transferred to their colleagues so that maximum health care could be provided to patients.