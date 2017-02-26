No Country for ‘Wrong’ Men

Searching for a point in a land that doesn’t have one

We’ve heard that two wrongs don’t make a right. The question, then, is what does two rights make? An irreversible wrong of cataclysmic proportions, ehh. No matter what way one looks at it. It doesn’t make any sense or answers any question at all

Right vs Wrong. Good vs Evil. Order vs Chaos. Hereafter vs Here-and-now. Us vs Them. Upright vs Corrupt. Real vs Phony. Truth vs Lies. We, the masters vs We, the people. We, who tame vs We, the tamed ones. New Beginnings vs Status Quo. The aforementioned binaries help us wander through lousy days and sleepless nights as we push our lot through existence. While the righteous ones dwell nimbly in their spacious holes, the ‘wrong’ folks run from pillar to post in their bid to find a place enough to stand on. They’ve been banished long ago from the public imagination and lost their voice in popular discourse.

Welcome, dearest sirs and ma’ams, to a country that has no place for the inconvenient, ‘wrong’ individuals.

Where are our inconvenient ones? Our ‘wrong’ ones? Where are those who remained on the peripheries all their lives, those who wrote and sang poems promising better tomorrows, those who braved jail terms and torture for the sole crime of verbalising what they truly believed in, those who staged protests, raised their voice for the rights of the disenfranchised, the riff-raff, the eternally forgotten, and ‘the great unwashed’ as they were referred to by a Victorian novelist hardly read by anyone nowadays.

Well, without further ado, let’s move towards more pressing, more pertinent, things for now. The spectacular charade finally came to an end in the Big Marble Palace. While the winners are yet to be announced, the losers hope to bag invaluable brownie points as and when the judgment comes out. The wise and sagacious lordships, who pried deep in the abysses of lives and affairs of a family that has both political clout and financial might, have to hammer out a decision that balances adherence to law and constitution on one hand and public aspirations on the other. How they’ll do it, well, the jury is out, dearest sirs and ma’ams. We all have our fingers crossed while we count beads on our respective hands and pray that our side (the ‘right’ side that is) kisses the sweet lips of victory.

Welcome to the present, this is unlike the past, when the literate few were ‘in the know’ of goings-on after skimming through a daily paper every morning. Nowadays every boredom-struck bloke who has been denied a decent opportunity at work, education and leisure knows who to blame for his sorry state of existence. The ‘black mirror’ in his hand enlightens him about all the gory darkness 24/7. Then he pins hope on one of the two ‘right’ sides. And from then on, the lost ‘ifs’ and countless ‘buts’ govern his life amidst sewerage of information, updates and exclusives.

On the ‘idiot-box’, behold the spick-and-span lads accompanied by the gorgeous damsels all tidied up look as if they are either going to a fancy dress show or a friend’s wedding tell us all that went astray in the world. The contrast, dearest sirs and ma’ams, is mind-boggling. Beautiful folks broadcasting all the ugliness in their shrill voices and annoying accents.

When the dystopia is outlined in graphic details enter the suited and booted — no pun intended — ‘experts’ fight the ‘right’ cause on their overwhelmingly colourful and bright sets with dramatic music playing in the background while the third-class animated ‘graphs’ and ‘reenactments’ pepper the hollow shouting matches disguised as ‘talk shows’.

‘I am with the people who are right,’ said a mighty crusader of T.V Kingdom couple of days back in Big Marble Palace when asked on which side he is on. Well, God bless him and his soul for the tough decision he took and may he stick to it and may no offer of a hefty paycheck entice him enough to switch sides.

Now, many of you would be wondering, few may be dog-tired of who precisely are the wrong ones? Did we have them in the past? Where did they go? The answer to last two is, we had them in the past and they didn’t go anywhere, they died and were forgotten.

In a pine nut’s shell, now we have Mr Same-Same hellbent to replace a different Mr Same-Same. Some among us cheering for the former to dethrone the latter and remaining siding with the latter to hold his fort and perpetuate his reign

Lastly but definitely not the least, we have found over newest wrong men in shape of Afghan refugees. About time we place big billboards, sponsored by Bahria Town and Q Mobile, on the Afghan border, with words ‘No Country for Wrong Men’ at Torkham and Chaman borders and save ourselves from nasty aliens next door.