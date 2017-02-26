Marwat denies ‘joining PPP’ rumours

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Irfanullah Marwat has denied joining the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP).

His clarification came a day after Aseefa and Bakhtawar, the daughters of former president and co-chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari, reacted strongly against the party’s decision to welcome Marwat in the PPP, calling the latter a “sick man.”

Read More: PML-N leader Irfanullah Marwat likely to join PPP

Marwat had announced to switch his loyalties from the PML-N to PPPP following a meeting with Asif Zardari; however, while talking to a private news channel, he claimed that he had not joined the PPP but had just announced to support and work with PPP leadership.

Both the sisters took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the development in a hard tone.

Read More: Aseefa, Bakhtawar angry over inclusion of Irfanullah Marwat in PPP

“Sick man should be rotting in a jail cell somewhere not coming anywhere near #PPP. The party that was led by a woman will not tolerate such ppl,” said Bakhtawar B-Zardari on Twitter.

“Mr Irfanullah Marwat should not be in #PPP 1 of the core PPP values is respect for women! His repulsive&illegal actions are reprehensible,” said Aseefa Bhutto.