LHCBA elections: Zulfiqar Ali becomes president

Lahore High Court Bar Association’s annual elections were held under tight security on Saturday. According to unofficial results, till the filing of this report, the following are the candidates who won their respective seats:

Ch Zulifqar Ali was announced successful for President LHCBA. He secured 3,365 votes, beating his rival Muhammad Ramzan Sohal who secured 2,909 votes.

Rashid Lodhi was declared the winner for Vice President LHCBA with 4,419 votes. His rival, Ch Saleem, secured 3,276 votes.

Amir Saeed Raan secured the post of Secretary LHCBA with 2,396 votes. His closest rival, Hassan Iqbal Warraich received 1,881 votes.

Muhammad Zaheer Butt became the Finance Secretary LHCBA with 3,446 votes, ahead of rival Hafizullah Sipra who received 2,617 votes.