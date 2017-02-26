FC College to hold 2-day film festival

The Forman Christian College, Lahore (A Chartered University) will organise a two-day long film festival from 6th to 7th April in the college premises. The event will be held under the aegis of Forman Journalism Society (FJS).

According to Forman Journalism Society Director Media Mohammed Saad, students of media studies departments of different universities and colleges will be invited to exhibit their creative work comprising of short films, documentaries, TV commercials and music videos.

The FJS society has formed a 10-member organising committee under the chair of Muhammad Saqib to make necessary arrangements for the event. Famous personalities from media, film and advertising industry would also be invited to share their experiences with the students, Saad concluded.