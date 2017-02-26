CDA renames 9th Avenue as Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi Avenue

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved renaming of 9th Avenue as “Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi Avenue”.

The renaming of avenue was approved in 2nd CDA board meeting for year 2017 headed by CDA Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz. The summary for renaming of avenue was sent by the Planning and Development Wing of CDA.

The 9Th Avenue will get its new name as Ahmed Nadeem Qasimi Avenue after approval by Federal Cabinet. Ahmad Shah Awan popularly known as Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi was born in village Anga, District Khushab on November 20, 1916. The famous literary figure died on July 10, 2006.

Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi was an Urdu English language poet, journalist, literary critic, dramatist and short story author.

He wrote around 50 books on topics such as poetry, fiction, criticism, journalism and art and was a major figure in contemporary Urdu literature.

He received awards as Pride of Performance in 1968 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1980 for his literary works. Renaming 9th Avenue as Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi Road was a tribute to his literary works and a bid to keep his name alive among present and coming generations.

Capital Development Authority plans to name more roads in Islamabad after more eminent personalities particularly martyrs in war on terror. Work is in progress to locate a road to be named after Safwat Ghayyur Shaheed.

Additional Inspector General of Police Safwat Ghayur (July 14, 1959 – August 4, 2010) was a senior two-star police officer serving in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commandant of the Frontier Constabulary.

He was a respected police officer, and a leader in the country’s fight against terrorism, and was killed in a suicide attack by the terrorists.

A road will be named after DIG Captain (retd) Ahmed Mobin Shaheed martyred in recent Lahore terrorist attack.