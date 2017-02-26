Basant song competition held at Lok Virsa

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Sunday organized a big Basant song competition at premises of Lok Virsa to celebrate spring season.

The event was attended by folk singers and new talent from across the country. Lok Virsa Executive Director Dr Fouzia Saeed in her opening remarks welcomed the folk artists participating in the song competition.

She said many talented singers with new Basant songs were participating in the competition from across the country.

She said that this was important to celebrate the special events like Basant and other traditional events of the country. She said the presence of large number of people in today event proved that people love to listen the folk music of the country.

She said that such events not only promote culture but also a great source of entertainment. The competition jury was comprised of renowned singer Arib Azhar, Suleman Adil and Yasir Nouman.

The singers who participated in the competition include song of Ashiq Jutt Fazal Jutt, Rani Naseem, Irfan, Umar, Rizwana, Sadaf Ali, Bashir Lohar, Ayesha, Bushra Sadiq and Shazia Khan.

The participants wearing yellow traditional clothes highly applauded the performances. The kite stall, food, yellow chunri and fun activities for children were also part of the Basant competition.

A puppet show was also arranged for the children. Child folk artists also performed on the occasion and got big applause from the audience.

The folk drummers entertained the visitors all long day at premises of Lok Virsa. The visitors were taking keen interest in the stalls of traditional foods at the premises. The visitors also enjoyed bhangra on the songs presented by the contestant of the competition.

In professional category first prize was achieved by Fazal Jutt, second Bashir Lohar, third prize was awarded to Rizwana.

While in new talent category, first prize was achieved by Shajia Ikram, second by Umar and third prize was award to Ayesha.

Later, talking to media, Fazal Jutt appreciated Lok Virsa for organizing the song competition on the eve of spring season. He expressed hope that Lok Virsa would organize more such event in the future.