Ayesha Takia unrecognisbale in new photos amidst plastic surgery rumours

Fans and followers have been left speechless after pictures of Ayesha Takia surfaced in which she was nearly unrecognisable. The transformation that she has recently gone through is unbelievable and immediately became media fodder.

Her recent pictures on Instagram are proof of her new looks and it takes a moment to recognise who the actress is.

Takia has also lost weight drastically and recently posted a few pictures of her which have left her detractors green with envy. Much has been made of her looks and there has been a fair amount of negative coverage.

However the star has denied any such transformation saying there is a media campaign going on against her. Talking to India Express, Ayesha said, “Online trolling and bullying has reached a new level, I guess. A handful of vicious people and gossip columns have decided to totally morph and distort my pics but the truth will prevail as I’m on social media every day and shooting/out and about. People can see what I really look like and luckily I have amazing followers on Instagram who I interact with daily, so they have not believed these lies and supported me all the way.”