Asifa, Bakhtawar angry over inclusion of Irfanullah Marwat in PPP

Asifa and Bakhtawar, the daughters of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari, strongly opposed the inclusion of former lawmaker Irfanullah Marwat in the party.

Marwat had on Friday announced to switch his loyalties from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to Peoples Party, following a meeting with Asif Zardari.

Both the sisters took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the development in a hard tone.

The “sick man should be rotting in a jail cell somewhere not coming anywhere near PPP,” tweeted Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari.

“Party that was led by a woman will not tolerate such people,” she maintained.

Asifa took a more hardliner approach and went on to say that “Marwat should not be in PPP” and that “one of the core PPP values is respect for women.”

“His repulsive and illegal actions are reprehensible,” she maintained.