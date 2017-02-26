Army asks public to report ‘suspicious’ activity on helplines

The Pakistan army on Sunday repeated a request to the general public to report ‘suspicious’ militant activity ‘regarding terrorists’ on helplines set up in December 2014 after the Army Public School attack.

The military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations has encouraged citizens of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan to use the 1135 helpline to report unusual activity, whereas the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can call 1125.

These numbers can be dialled directly from mobile phones or PTCL landline numbers.