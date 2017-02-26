Afridi leads Zalmi to two-wicket victory against Quetta

Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by two wickets in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Quetta Gladiators in Dubai.

Shahid Afridi’s late onslaught brought an unlikely victory for Zalmi who were 52-6 at one point as most of their major batsman other than Kamran Akmal failed to score runs while chasing a small target of 129 runs given by Quetta.

Afridi scored 45 runs off 23 balls to bring his side on top of PSL points table.

Zalmi’s bowlers restricted the strong Quetta side to 128 as they did not let any of the Quetta batsman score much runs other than Kevin Pietersen and Rossouw. Pietersen scored 41 while Rossouw’s 38 came off 34 balls.

Zalmi’s spinner Asghar took three wickets while pacer Wahab Riaz took two wickets.

Both Zalmi and Gladiators had already qualified for the next round of the PSL and this match was a dead rubber but fans of both the teams were waiting for the proverbial ‘clash of the titans’ as their last match was washed off by rain and both teams received a single point.