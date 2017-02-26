4 terrorists killed, 600 suspects detained under Radd-ul-Fasaad

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were killed and at least 600 suspects have been detained in 200 counter-terrorism operations conducted across Punjab under Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

Inter-Services Public Relations reported that Pakistan Rangers carried out raids in Rawalpindi, Layyah, Karor among other areas and gunned down for terrorists.

According to the media cell of the military, 200 operations were conducted during which seminaries and door-to-door search raids were made.

“Few facilitators of Jamaat ul Ahrar also arrested,” ISPR reported.