Zalmi wins by 17 runs against Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars lost the match against Peshawar Zalmi by 17 runs after a poor batting display from the side in 16th fixture of the Pakistan Super League.

Despite late heroics by Sohail Tanvir, the earlier collapse of the batting order proved to be the undoing for the side.

Tanvir hit two sixes and just as many fours for a total contribution of 36 runs off 29 balls.

Qalandars continued their downward trend towards the tail-end of their innings and had lost eight wickets while scoring 130 by the 18th over in the 16th fixture of the Pakistan Super League.

Tail-enders from Qalandars stood their ground and made the best of the situation. Starting with Narine, who made 21, the other batsmen who followed made scores in the 20s.

Qalandars faltered under the bowling blitz unleashed by Zalmi and lost six wickets in as many overs in their match.

The openers for Qalandars contributed 38 runs between them, but the four batsmen who followed made a disappointing addition of just five runs.

The middle-order for the Qalandars displayed a severe lack of understanding for Zalmi’s bowling and paid the price. Umar Akmal made one and was again caught leg before.

Qalandars were given a target of 167 runs after Peshawar Zalmi’s innings ended.

From Zalmi’s side, Afridi made a poor showing once again after he was run out, with Kamran Akmal remaining the highest scorer and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan scoring the second highest at 30.

Zalmi recovered from their sluggish start after losing Tamim Iqbal, their opener along with Akmal, Iqbal early in the game.

Zalmi had scored 78 for the loss of two wickets at the end of the 10th over. Akmal had steadied the innings but was stumped off a ball by Yasir Shah. Akmal’s contribution of 58 off 40 balls played a vital role in keeping the scoreboard ticking.

Tamim left Akmal early on the crease and contributed a mere five runs before returning to the pavilion. he fell far short of his average of 30.92 in T20s.