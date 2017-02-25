Security at Sehwan was provincial responsibility, says Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has stated that security of the shrine of Sehwan Sharif was provincial responsibility but even he was criticised for it.

Addressing the consultation meeting, along with Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, Nisar Ali Khan said he had to face criticism after the incident of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar whose security was purely subject of provincial government.

The Ministry of Interior, he said, issued security alerts to the provincial governments for several times but he never publicly criticised anyone over failure to check such activity.

“I made strict accountability during internal meetings but never publicly criticised anyone by using the slot of the interior minister,” he added.

The minister said, “security alert was issued about an attack on jail in past but I never tried to take credit for any effort.”

Nisar said that he deemed it inappropriate to do politics by using the name of war against terrorism.