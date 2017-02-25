PSL’17: Two matches to take place today

DUBAI: Two matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played on Saturday (today) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In the first match, Lahore Qalandars will face Karachi Kings while in the second match Peshawar Zalmi will face Quetta Gladiators.

Yesterday, Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by one run and has advanced to the playoff.

In the second match, Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by 17 runs.

The top four teams will then qualify for the playoffs wherein the first-ranked team at the end of the league stage will take on the second-placed side in the first playoff.

The second playoff will see the third and the fourth-ranked side take on each other before the losing team from the first playoff faces the winning team from the second playoff.

The final will be played between the winner of the first playoff and the third playoff.

The first and second playoffs will be played in Sharjah while the third playoff will be hosted by Dubai. If the tournament gets its security clearance the final will be held on March 5 in Lahore