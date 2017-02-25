PSL’17: Punjab govt to decide the fate of the final match

LAHORE: Punjab government is likely to announce whether Lahore will host the mega event of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final or not on Saturday.

The spectators are waiting eagerly for this news so that they could buy the tickets for the final match, but Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is waiting for a green signal from Punjab government.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has told that the ultimate decision regarding the venue of PSL final can be announced today after consulting with Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shahbaz Sharif and Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif.

PSL Chairman Najam Sethi had previously announced that tickets of PSL final will be available from February 25, but tickets have not been printed because of the uncertainty of the venue.

Earlier on Friday, Shahbaz Sharif chaired a cabinet committee meeting on the peace and the collective situation of security was analysed during the all-important session.