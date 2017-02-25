Police to recruit district coordinators to enhance security

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Amin Vains on Saturday said that the police were working to deal with the complex set of challenges on account of the current internal security situation.

In a meeting with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman Manzoorul Haq Malik here at the Regional Office, Vains said: “Protection of life and property of the general public is our responsibility and we stand united to deal with terrorist threats.”

The CCPO disclosed in the meeting that the police are planning to appoint one district coordinator per 100 people to enhance security conditions. He advised the public to realise their social responsibility and keep a vigilant eye on their surroundings for anti-state elements.

Citizens can contact emergency response centres on the 15 phone-line or lodge their complaints via text message to 8330 regarding security matters. He claimed that police officers would be available within minutes after the complaint was lodged.

Fateha was also offered for the martyred policemen of the Charing Cross suicide attack during the meeting.