Nation has pinned great hopes with new generation: Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that the nation has pinned great expectations with its new generation and they should prepare themselves to come up the expectations in meeting the future challenges.

He was addressing as the chief guest at the convocation of MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D and MPH graduates of Gandhara University here on Saturday. Deputy Speaker Provincial Assembly Dr Mehar Taj Roghani, Mrs Roeeda Kabir, Chancellor, Gandhara University, Prof Dr Abdussalam, Vice Chancellor of the University, Faculty Members, graduates and their parents were also present on this occasion while VC Prof Dr Abdussalam welcomed the governor and highlighted the working and achievements of the institution.

Pointing towards the graduating students, the governor said that their parents and faculty have put in sustained and sincere efforts to enable them to lead a successful practical life. Now, he added that they have entered the new life which was full of challenges and opportunities and they were expected to take up the challenges boldly and not to miss opportunities to excel in their profession.

“The treatment of a disease may be entirely impersonal; the care of a patient must be completely personal. Therefore, he said, the significance of intimate personal relationship between physician and patient cannot be too strongly emphasized. For in an extra-ordinarily large number of cases, he said, both the diagnosis and treatment care directly dependent on their working capabilities. The failure of the young physician to establish this kind of relationship accounts for much of their ineffectiveness in the care of patients, the Governor said.

He also congratulated the graduates; their faculty and the parents and wished them to experience many more such like occasions in their future lines.