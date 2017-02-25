Mosque in Florida set ablaze

A mosque in Tampa, Florida was set on fire early Friday morning, according to an article on The Huffington Post. This is the third time in a year that an Islamic centre has been set on fire in the Tampa area.

The fire department responded at 2:00am to the automatic fire alarm call. No one was present inside the mosque when it caught fire and no one was physically hurt.

Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Corey Dierdorff told The Huffington Post that physical evidence at the site of the incident has led them to believe it was arson.