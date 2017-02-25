Mayor strikes back at Trump for insulting Paris

PARIS: Paris hit back at Trump for what it called was an insult to the ‘city of love’.
During a speech on Friday, the American President commented that his friend Jim used to be a regular visitor to Paris, but he hasn’t made a trip in over four years as “Paris is no longer the Paris”.
That did not go well with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo who tweeted “To @realDonaldTrump and his friend Jim, in @LaTourEiffel we celebrate the dynamism and the spirit of openness of #Paris with Mickey & Minnie.”
To @realDonaldTrump and his friend Jim, in @LaTourEiffel we celebrate the dynamism and the spirit of openness of #Paris with Mickey & Minnie pic.twitter.com/VdIq3uWkO3
— Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) February 24, 2017