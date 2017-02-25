Leicester City sack Premier League-winning manager Ranieri

Manager Claudio Ranieri has been sacked by Leicester City, nine months after leading them to the Premier League title.

The Foxes are one point above the relegation zone with 13 matches left.

“The board reluctantly feels that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the club’s greatest interest,” read a statement.

Ranieri, 65, guided the Foxes to the title despite them being rated 5,000-1 shots at the start of the campaign.

His departure comes less than 24 hours after a 2-1 defeat at Spanish side Sevilla in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The Foxes took the Premier League title by 10 points but have won just five top-flight games this season, and could become the first defending champions to be relegated since 1938.

They have lost their past five league matches and are the only side in the top four English divisions without a league goal in 2017.

“His status as the most successful Leicester City manager of all time is without question,” added the Foxes statement.

“However, domestic results in the current campaign have placed the club’s Premier League status under threat.”

Earlier this month, Leicester gave their “unwavering support” to the Italian, who was appointed manager in July 2015 and signed a new four-year deal in August 2016.

“After all that Claudio Ranieri has done for Leicester City, to sack him now is inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad,” said Lineker.

The Match of the Day presenter, who played for his hometown club for seven seasons, added Ranieri’s sacking had shown the “game’s gone”.

Former England striker Michael Owen said the sacking was a “total and utter disgrace”. He added: “I’ve lost a lot of love for the beautiful game today. The players and fans of Leicester have been massively let down.”

Ex-England striker and Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright said the Leicester players may feel they are responsible for Ranieri’s dismissal.

Former Wales striker and Match of the Day pundit John Hartson said: “Very hasty and very harsh. The owner/board are obviously having a major panic and feel a change in a relegation battle is needed.”