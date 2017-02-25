KP police IG calls for joint strategy against militancy

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Inspector General Nasir Khan Durrani has called for devising an effective joint strategy to uproot curse of militancy, terrorism and extremism.

Addressing at a Police Darbar in Police line on Saturday, the IG said police force was committed to ensuring lasting peace across the province by defeating militancy in all its forms, but these efforts be supplemented through joint efforts by all institutions and people to achieve the desired goal.

Referring to KP government’s policies and initiatives for strengthening the police force, he said the department was, now, depoliticised with a transparent and merit-based system in vogue for recruitment in it.

Moreover, the IG said KP police was being geared up through provision of modern gadgets for effectively countering challenges of terrorism and crimes, adding the government was diverting more financial resources, in this regard.

As far as the particular district was concerned, the KP Police chief directed the police to keep close liaison with the citizen whose property and life would be protected at all costs and no negligence would be tolerated on this front.

He assured his full support and cooperation to the district police for ensuring durable peace, adding their skills and capability would further be enhanced and a training centre would soon be established as part of such efforts.

He also eulogised and appreciated performance of the KP Police, saying it was a committed and valiant force, rendering matchless sacrifices for the sake of peace, which gave him a sense of pride.

He also distributed prizes and certificates to the best performing policemen of the district.