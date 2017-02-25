Khan of Kalat to seek foreign help against Pakistan

LONDON: Khan of Kalat Amir Ahmed Suleman Daud has announced he will contact India and other countries to seek help against Pakistan.

The Khan of Kalat, who sought asylum in the United Kingdom in 2009, was speaking at an event in the House of Lords, organised by The Democracy Forum.

Supporting Narendra Modi, the Khan of Kalat told the audience that he will go to India, Iran, Afghanistan and other countries to pursue his objectives but his emphasis was on seeking Indian help.

The Khan of Kalat said that he will utilise his energies to “push back China”, which is involved in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

This is not the first time that the Khan of Kalat has made such a statement seeking foreign help but he has now announced to go to India in person. Hyrbyair Marri, who lives in exile in London, was also billed to speak at the event but did not attend.

Around four years ago, the Khan of Kalat and Hyrbyair Marri joined forces and announced that a united Balochistan ‘charter’ will be launched but that didn’t materialise as several Baloch leaders refused to engage and key exiled figures such as Baloch representative at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Mehran Marri, Brahumdagh Bugti and Javed Mengal refused to endorse the document.