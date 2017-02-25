Indian govt report suggests control on Kashmir’s media, mosques,

An assessment report prepared by the government of India over the situation prevailing in Kashmir has suggested a need to control media, mosques and madrasas, reported a foreign news publication.

As per the report, even though it has not referred to Pakistan, it suggested the need to control of the mosque, madrasa, print and TV media, strengthening of intelligence set-up and reaching out to the moderate faction of the Hurriyat Conference.

The report, compiled after securing inputs from the ground, suggests long-term “actionable points” and has been sent to Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

The report has also listed TV channels and newspaper as pro and anti-India; it also stated that the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting must revive its Jammu and Kashmir division that is largely defunct.

The report said that those indulging in stone-pelting incidents need to be booked under Public Safety Act. It also suggested reviving the Special Operation Group (SOG) to tackle militants from across the border.