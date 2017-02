ICC Champions Trophy to reach country on March 28

KARACHI: International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy will reach Karachi on March 28 on a three-day tour, reported a private news channel.

The trophy is scheduled to be taken in 19 cities of eight countries which will participate in the tournament, and the tour details are given on the official website of the ICC.

The Champions Trophy will reach India on March 2, Bangladesh on March 18, Sri Lanka on March 22, South Africa on April 4, New Zealand on April 15, Australia on April 19, and England on May 2.