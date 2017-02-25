Family protests against Sindh health minister as four-year-old dies

KARACHI: Family of a four-year-old boy who died due to alleged medical negligence staged a protest outside Press Club in Karachi.
The child Deedar finally succumbed to death on Friday night after fighting for his life for over six months.
The family alleged that Deedar’s death occurred due to medical negligence, despite Sindh health minister’s repeated assurance for proper medical care.
However, Deedar’s father Jahanzaib decided to end the protest after he was assured Rs 2 million compensation money along with every possible help by the commissioner.
The family has reportedly departed for Badin.