Bureaucrats misusing monetisation policy as they avail allowances, enjoy official cars

In the federal capital, the civil servants of BS-20 and above are misusing the policy which was made mandatory for them. The monetisation policy was approved by the federal government for the civil servants of grade 20 and above to cater to the maintenance expenditures, eliminating the possibility of misusing the official vehicles having a green government number plate.

The policy was mandatory for all civil servants. Currently, 555 officers of BS-20, 178 of BS-21 and 94 officers of BS-22 are availing the allowances of the monetisation policy. The government is giving over Rs 95,910 to a grade 22 officer as car allowance, Rs 77,430 to grade 21 officer and Rs 65,960 to grade 20 officers if they choose not to use official vehicles.

Officers who are availing this facility include Prime Minister’s Personal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Establishment Secretary Tahir Shahbaz, Additional Secretary Maroof Afzal, Cabinet Secretary Nadeem Hassan Asif, Ex-Inspector General Islamabad Bin Yamin, Nargis Ghaloo, Javaid Jehangir, Hakam Khan, Athar Minallah, Lt Gen (r) Muhammad Owais, Muhammad Irfan Elahi, Abu Ahmad Akif, Azmat Ali Ranjha, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Lt Gen Zameerul Hassan Shah, Tariq Bajwa, Haseeb Athar, Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Shahrukh Arbab, Rabiya Adiala Javeria, Khizar Hayat, Saba Mohsin Raza, Rizwan Bashir Khan, Arif Ahmed Khan, Raja Nadir Ali, Pir Bakhsh Khan Jamali, Karamat Hussain Niazi, M Abid Javed, M Ayub Sheikh, Aijaz Ali Khan, Aamir Hasan, Shoaib Ahmed Siddique, Mirza Sohail Aamir, M Humayun, M Arshad Mirza, Yousa Naeem Khokhar, Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, Parveen Agha, Khalid Masood Chaudhry, Nisar Mohammad Khan, Fazal Abbas Mekan, M Shehzad Arbab, Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Hassan Iqbal, M Younus Dagha and Nargis Sethi.

No doctors, teachers, and professors are entitled as per the rules of the monetisation policy. According to AGPR, the federal government has around 72,000 employees at present. In 2010-2011, Rs 700 million was the total expenditure on petrol alone, whereas now it stands at Rs 1.29 billion in 2015-2016. Sources in the Establishment Division said, previously, the expenditures on account of transport, maintenance of vehicles and petrol of officers in BS-20, 21 and 22 alone was about Rs 180m per annum. According to the estimates, the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) is paying 59.405m per month to 827 officers on account of monetisation policy—712.87m per annum to the 827 officers of grade 20, 21 and 22. Grade 20 officers are getting Rs 36.607m, BS-21 getting Rs 13.782m and BS-22 getting Rs 9.01m per month. From January 1, 2012, to January 1, 2017, the officers are getting Rs 3.5643 billion.

Had the authority not introduced this policy, the expenditures on maintenance and patrolling would have been Rs 900 million for five years.

Sources confided to Pakistan Today that the secretaries, joint secretaries, and additional secretaries were also enjoying the official vehicles having a government number plate. All the officers of BS-20 and above have two to three cars.

As per the proposed rules, one car of 1000cc for five officers of BS-19-20, one car of 1300cc for four officers of BS-21-22, and one general duty car for 10 officers of BS-17-18.

Post-monetisation policy in 2012, around 544 officers of grade 20 and above purchased the allocated cars on depreciated price.

When approached, some secretaries of the ministries said that when the monetisation policy was implemented, they availed because it was hard to enter the President House, Prime Minister House, Senate and Parliament due to private number plate cars. Afterwards, the authority reviewed the policy and official cars were allowed to use during the duty and meetings, but not for random use. Despite that, sources claimed that almost all the secretaries were misusing the surplus cars.

It is pertinent to mention here that at present, the same numbers of cars are in the pool of ministries, divisions, and autonomous bodies as they were in 2011—before the monetisation policy.

Almost all the officers were enjoying the vehicles allotted to the staff of subordinate divisions. The officers were misusing the policy and availing both the allowances as well as free rides on cars purchased at throwaway prices using taxpayers’ money.

In this regard, a parliamentary committee was held on November 10, 2016. The committee asked the federal government to review its monetisation of transport policy for civil servants in BS-20 to BS-22, as it had enhanced the financial burden on the national kitty instead of reducing it. The committee, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, termed the monetisation policy as a “failed policy”.

Former finance minister Mandviwalla said that the government had not introduced this policy to reduce the financial burden. He noted that ministries’ budgets had increased, as the officers get full amount on account of fuel and maintenance allowance, while they were also using the government vehicles.

After the monetisation policy fell to Rs120m per annum, the high-ups claim that the possible decline in expenditures was due to visible fall in the prices of petrol.

“The monetisation policy has failed to curb the expenditures,” said an official of the finance ministry, who wished to remain anonymous.

In the policy, it was mentioned that each ministry, division, and department will prepare and submit a report on the expenditures relating CNG, POL and maintenance of the operational and general duty vehicles to the cabinet division and finance division every month. However, neither the departments submitted the report nor did the officers tell cabinet about the possession of vehicles.

The Cabinet Division, while replying to a question in National Assembly on the matter, submitted replies on three different occasions: on August 8, 2014, on June 6, 2014, and March 27, 2015—which stated that the finance division was constantly pursuing the compulsory submission of the monthly report on expenditure incurred on fuel and maintenance of operational duty vehicles by the division.

When contacted, Finance Ministry (Expenditure Wing) Joint Secretary, Aamer Mehmood Hussain, said that for the past three years, no monthly report was being made, and as per the ones that were made three years ago, the money was saved mainly due to a reduction in the price of petroleum products.

When contacted, Cabinet Division Secretary, Nadeem Hassan Asif, asked to contact concerned joint secretary in the finance ministry. When contacted, SO Khalid confirmed that such practices were afoot. When contacted, Establishment Secretary, Tahir Shahbaz, confirmed that there were instances of misuse of the monetisation policy.

“There might be instances of misuse in the name of official business. However, the whole business comes under the Cabinet Secretariat, and violators should be penalised,” he said.

