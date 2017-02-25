ATC adjourns hearing of Baldia Town factory fire case for indefinite period

KARACHI: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has adjourned the Baldia Town factory fire case hearing for an indefinite period

Sources said that the Sindh Home Ministry had issued notification to conduct the hearing of this case in jail.

It was said in the notification that hearing of the Baldia town factory fire case in which over 250 people were burnt alive will be carried out in jail due to security concerns.

The ATC had referred the matter to an administrative judge of anti terrorism courts during the previous hearing of the case.

However, hearing has been adjourned due to non receipt of any reply from administrative court.

Sindh Assembly Member Rauf Siddiqi was nominated in the case did appear before the court. While a key suspect Ibrahim alias Bhola was not brought from jail to the court.