53 suspects including 4 Afghans arrested in search operation

The Islamabad police along with Pakistan Rangers and other security agencies on Saturday conducted search operation in Faizabad and various areas of Sabzi Mandi and Noon police stations and arrested 53 suspects including 4 Afghan nationals, a police spokesman said.

According to police spokesman, officers/officials of Islamabad Police, Pak Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Industrial area, Sabzi Mandi and Noon police stations including Faizabad and its adjacent areas.

During search operation under supervision of SP (Industrial Area) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal and also participated by DSP Muhammad Hussain Lasi, ASP Hasaam Bin Iqbal, SHO Sabzi Mandi Asjad Mehmud, SHO Industrial Area Khalid Mehmud Awan, SHO Noon Muhammad Riaz, several houses and bus stands were screened and 53 suspects were held. Police recovered 1400 gram hashish from a suspect identified as Kabeer while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from others. The nabbed persons have been shifted to relevant police stations for further investigation.

SSP Sajid Kiani has said that the purpose of this search operation was to ensure high vigilance in the city and every effort would be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens. He has also appealed to the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.