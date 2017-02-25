22 women complete training at PAF Academy

ISLAMABAD: A batch of 22 women and 39 men successfully completed their basic airborne training at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy, Risalpur, on Friday.

Two women from PAF, three from Pakistan Navy and 17 from Pakistan Army participated in the course and completed their training.

An award ceremony, conducted by PAF’s Para Training Squadron, was held at the academy.

Air Marshal Asad Lodhi and Vice-Chief of the Air Staff were the chief guests at the ceremony.

“The energetic lady officers proved equal to the task and demonstrated utmost resilience during the training course,” said Air Marshal Lodhi.

The trophy for best female paratrooper was clinched by Captain Memoona while corporal technician Jamal was awarded the trophy for best male paratrooper.

Air Marshal Lodhi said, “The Para Wing was not a mere decoration but also symbolised sacrifice and perseverance.”

“There are going to be innumerable challenges and hurdles that will come your way, but you will have to show courage and steadfastness gained through this training to meet all challenges,” he advised the officers.

“Completion of the course by 22 women should be a beacon of courage and unwavering resolve for other women of the country,” he added.

The PAF’s skydiving team presented a scintillating freefall display.

The paratroopers jumped from a height of 10,000 feet and successfully landed at the parade square.