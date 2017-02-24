Video: Mickey Arthur lashes out at Karachi Kings

DUBAI: Pakistan national team coach and Karachi Kings Coach Mickey Arthur just roared at his team during their match with Quetta Gladiators, on Thursday.

Karachi Kings continued their dismal pattern at the Pakistan Super League in its second edition, losing to Quetta Gladiators by six wickets. They are now the lowest on the table, managing to win only two matches out of the six they have played so far.

Poor bowling and fielding was the basic reason behind the team’s loss on Thursday, as Ahmad Shahzad and Asad Shafiq hit the ball all over the park. In the video, Mickey Arthur can be seen getting annoyed at Sohail Khan, Keiron Pollard and Mohammad Amir.

Mickey Arthur has been known to exercise influence and take stern action against players. The notorious ‘homework gate scandal’ in which he refused to include a couple of top notch Australian cricketers, including Shane Watson in the team for refusing to complete a homework assignment, led to his dismissal as coach of the Australian cricket team a couple of years ago.