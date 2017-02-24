Training aircraft crashes in Faisalabad, pilot and co-pilot dead

The pilot and co-pilot of a training aircraft were killed in a crash in Faisalabad on Friday.

According to details, flight instructor Maaz and trainee pilot Mohammad Ahmad had initiated an emergency landing, but the Cessna 162 Skycatcher could not be controlled and crashed near the Faisalabad airport soon after it took off.

It is not yet clear why the plane had to make an emergency landing.

Initial reports suggest that the instructor and trainee pilot were on a routine training flight.

The aircraft, categorized as a light sport airplane, belonged to a private flight training school.