Several people injured in firing incidents in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: At least seven people were severely wounded in separate firing incidents in Faisalabad.

According to details, suspect Ikhlaq opened firing and wounded Hashim over a beauty parlour issue in Gulberg.

In a separate incident, another local got severely wounded in shooting over some minor issue whereas another one was wounded due to old enmity issues.

Furthermore, as many as four people including two brothers were taken to hospital in critical condition after a clash between two groups in Karianwala.