Quetta conquer Kings, secure playoff spot

In the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by six wickets to consolidate their position on top of the table along with securing a playoff position.

Batting first Karachi Kings scored 154 for the loss of six wickets. Babar Azam top scored with 36. Chris Gayle scored 29 and Kings’ Captain Kumar Sangakkara scored 28. Mahmudullah took three wickets for Gladiators.

In reply, Quetta chased down the target with an over to spare thanks to a century stand opening partnership of Ahmed Shehzad and Asad Shafiq. Shafiq scored 51 and Shehzad scored 54. Star player Kevin Pietersen was unfortunate to get run out for a duck without facing a single delivery. A wobble where they lost three wickets in one over didn’t matter much in the end as skipper Sarfraz Ahmed steered them to victory. Sohail Khan took two wickets for Kings.

Mahmudullah was the Man of the Match.