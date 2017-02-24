Punjab govt to tackle solid waste management

The first meeting to review the solid waste management roadmap was held here on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the solid waste management roadmap had been made to improve the sanitation system in the large cities and that the progress on this roadmap would be reviewed like the roadmaps on health, education, and potable water.

He said that the sanitation system would be improved at any cost in seven large cities by June 2017 by improving the capacity of the solid waste management companies in the cities. The chief minister said that conventional methods would not work and that there is a need for innovation and hard work to improve the waste management companies.

Sharif said that new persons would be recruited to run these companies on modern lines. He directed the reconstitution of the boards of the companies at the earliest, adding that professionals should be included to the boards of the solid waste management companies. He said that landfill sites should be earmarked for the proper disposal of solid waste and that surveys in this regard should be completed at the earliest.

Sir Michael Barber, DFID Chief Ruth Graham, DFID Delivery Associate Premala, members of the roadmap team, Special Adviser Malik Muhammad Khan, Adviser Dr Umer Saif, the chief secretary, the additional chief secretary, planning and development chairman, law secretaries, local government representatives, mayors of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, other concerned officers also attended the meeting.