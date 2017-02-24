Polio drive to kick off from March 6

Polio campaign will kick off from March 6 in Islamabad.

During the anti-polio drive over 306000 children below 5 years of age will be administered polio drops and 1118 teams have been set up for the purpose.

Polio campaign will conclude on March 9. Polio drops will be administered to over 158000 children in rural areas of federal capital and 477 teams including 422 mobile, 32 fixed and 18 transit have been set up to discharge this duty. CDA health services directorate has set the target of administering polio drops to 148092 children.