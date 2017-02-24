Polio drive to kick off from March 6

11 mins ago BY Online
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2013 file photo shows a displaced Syrian child receiving vaccination against polio at one of the Syrian refugee camps in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon. Polio has been wiped out of many countries thanks to massive use of oral vaccine. But new research suggests trying a one-two punch where the disease is still a threat: Giving a single vaccine shot to children whove already gotten the drops boosted their immunity. World Health Organization officials say the combination strategy could help finally eradicate polio. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)

 

 

Polio campaign will kick off from March 6 in Islamabad.

During the anti-polio drive over 306000 children below 5 years of age will be administered polio drops and 1118 teams have been set up for the purpose.

Polio campaign will conclude on March 9. Polio drops will be administered to over 158000 children in rural areas of federal capital and 477 teams including 422 mobile, 32 fixed and 18 transit have been set up to discharge this duty. CDA health services directorate has set the target of administering polio drops to 148092 children.



Top