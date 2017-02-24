Police recover 25kg explosives, 24 hand grenades

Police during a raid on a suspected house recovered 25 kilogram explosive and 24 hand grenades in jurisdiction of Chamkani Police Station on Friday.

Chamkani police said that the house was rented to alleged criminals who escaped the scene and left behind the explosive material and hand grenades in the house. Police defused the explosives and started search operation.

SSP operation Sajjad Khan said that the owner has rented the house to some suspected persons who were involved in subversive activities.

He said that police were investigating the matter whether the owners of the houses submitted the tenant information form in the concern police station or not.