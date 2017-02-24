PM Nawaz approves increase in awards, scholarships for intellectuals

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has approved an increase in awards and scholarships for poets, writers, and intellectuals.

Prime Minister’s Advisor on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui in a statement on Friday said that the number of scholarships for deserving poets and writers have been increased from 500 to 1000 and the amount has been increased from five to thirteen thousand rupees.

Similarly, twenty annual literary awards will be given instead of eleven to encourage young writers.

Under the approved package, life insurance facility has been extended to seven hundred writers with the amount increased up to two hundred thousand for natural death and four hundred thousand for accidental death.

The prime minister also approved the Intezar Hussain literary award.