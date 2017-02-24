‘PM approves additional financial incentives for intellectuals’

Prime Minister’s Advisor Irfan Siddiqui has said that PM has formally approved the additional financial incentives for poets, writers and intellectuals which would be implemented from new fiscal year.

Talking to media on Friday, he said that amount for this incentive has also been sanctioned which would be used for the patronage of intellectuals and promotion of literary activities in the country.

Lauding the measures taken by the PM for the national historical and literary heritage, Irfan Siddiqui said that the PM had announced these measures while addressing the inaugural session of 4th writers conference held last month.

“PM has increased the amount for life insurance of poets and intellectuals while the amount of insurance claim has also increased from Rs 2 lac to Rs 4 lac which would be paid to the family of deceased in case of accidental or natural death”, he added.

He further said that PM has increased the number of monthly stipend for needy intellectuals, adding that the PM has also increased the number of award from 11 to 20 on books written in national and regional languages to encourage young writers.

“The PM has also given approval for Intizar Hussain Award, a prominent writer and novelist, of Rs 1 million which would be given to deserving writers annually”, Siddiqui concluded.