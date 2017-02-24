MCI still awaiting funds even after PM’s approval

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has unanimously passed a resolution against shifting of control of weekly bazaar from MCI to ICT administration. The resolution was passed in the 10th session of the house held at Pak China Centre here on Friday.

Islamabad Mayor and Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz presided over the session while deputy mayors Rifat Javed, Syed Zeshaan Naqvi and Azam Khan, Chief Officer Asad Mehboob Kiyani and all members of MCI attended the meeting.

Six point agenda including MCI budget, revision/increase of taxes imposed by UCs, administrative control of weekly bazaars etc were presented during the meeting. The meeting discussed the agenda items at length.

While informing the status of budget of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Sheikh Anser Aziz said that non-development budget has been approved by the prime minister and presently it was with Finance Division and would be allocated in next few days through Ministry of Interior. The mayor asked the union councils’ chairmen to submit comprehensive details of development schemes of their respective union councils so that, after estimation, these could be further transmitted for allocation of budget.

While discussing the issue relating to the stipend of the members of the house, Mayor of Islamabad directed to constitute a committee which would submit its suggestion by taking into consideration the allowances being drawn by the members of such corporations existing in the other cities of the country. He said that women members of the house should be given equal representation in all committees.

The house also discussed the issue of shifting of administrative control of weekly bazaars from MCI to ICT administration. Decision was opposed by the all members of the house and passed a unanimous resolution that the weekly bazaars were providing relief to the residents of the city and MCI was efficiently managing the affairs of the weekly bazaars. Shifting of administrative control to any other department would disturb the provision of different items of daily use to the residents.

Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz further said that different taxes including professional tax would be collected by the respective union councils in accordance with the provision of Local Government Act 2015.

Sheikh Anser Aziz said that MCI was committed to providing quality services to residents of the city. He said that committees comprising elected representatives and officers of MCI have been constituted to serve the residents of the city in a befitting manner.