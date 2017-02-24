Man kills wife for ‘honour’ in Thar, dumps her body in a well

THAR: In a fresh incident of violence against women, a 20-year-old lady was strangled to death by her spouse in Thar area of Sindh.

According to details, Kelash Bajeer, a resident of Bhaor village near Chhachhro town, killed his wife Sapna Bajeer and later threw her body in a well.

The accused who was arrested Friday admitted to throwing his wife’s body in the well after strangling her to death.

The villagers fished the woman’s remains out of the well on Friday.

The accused told the police that he had killed his wife over suspicions that she was having an illicit affair with someone.

The woman’s mother demanded exemplary punishment for the murderer.