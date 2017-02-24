Man abuses muslim woman in a shopping mall in Perth

In a shocking incident, a woman in Perth was stopped in a shopping mall on Tuesday and abused for wearing a full-face veil.

Footage shows 22-year-old Rahila being approached by a middle-aged man, who appears to be white, who allegedly told her to ‘dress like all the other Australians’ before hurling severe verbal abuses at her.

The footage was captured for a documentary ‘Is Australia Racist?’ due to go on air Sunday night.

This was basically a set up as arranged for the documentary where Rahila, who typically only wears a hijab [a headscarf that covers the hair and not the face], agreed to wear a niqab [a veil that covers the whole face with only a slit for the eyes], to observe people’s reactions.

‘At that moment I was so shocked I didn’t know how to react. I did feel traumatised. I didn’t imagine that level of hate.’ said the law student, who recently moved to Australia.

Racial abuse is on the rise in Australia, according to surveys with one in five people claiming they were the target of some kind of racially motivated abuse in the past year compared to one in eight people the previous year.

Almost half of Australians from a culturally diverse background say they have been the target of racist abuse in their lifetime, while 70 per cent of teenagers say they have been attacked over their race.

Courtesy: Dailymail